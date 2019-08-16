Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Posts Earnings Results

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.63), Fidelity Earnings reports. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $327.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.00 million.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. The company has a market cap of $80.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $11.27.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IEA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, CFO Andrew Dean Layman acquired 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,299.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.