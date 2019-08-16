Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will report sales of $367.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.60 million and the lowest is $362.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $311.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 96.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,129,000 after purchasing an additional 767,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,899,000 after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,638,000 after buying an additional 143,427 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Ingevity by 9.2% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after buying an additional 61,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $76.33. 502,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,076. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average is $101.30. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $74.98 and a 52-week high of $120.41.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

