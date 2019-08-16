Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IPHS. TheStreet lowered Innophos from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innophos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innophos currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

IPHS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,571. Innophos has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $549.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.55 million. Innophos had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.79%. Innophos’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Innophos’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Innophos by 16.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 136,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,653 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Innophos by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Innophos during the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Innophos by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Innophos by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innophos

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

