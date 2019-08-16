Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 10.2% in July

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (NASDAQ:ISSC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the June 30th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ISSC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,851. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. Innovative Solutions & Support has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $93.68 million, a PE ratio of 184.67 and a beta of -0.30.

Get Innovative Solutions & Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.67%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $71,795.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 51.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in Innovative Solutions & Support by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,417,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. 23.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Innovative Solutions & Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Innovative Solutions & Support from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Innovative Solutions & Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions & Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.