Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,314,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 4,066,500 shares. Currently, 23.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

INGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Shares of INGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.91. 10,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $940.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $287.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.88 million. Inogen had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inogen will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Inogen by 180.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inogen by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,183 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Inogen by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $4,483,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

