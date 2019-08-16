Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Purchased by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Inphi worth $12,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Inphi by 65.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 46,080 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Inphi by 6.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 265.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 515,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,522 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inphi by 2.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 48,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $507,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,283 shares in the company, valued at $12,764,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,141 shares of company stock worth $3,525,755 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPHI stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.08. 12,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,002. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $29.56 and a 12-month high of $66.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. Inphi had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

