Insider Buying: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Buys $76,000.00 in Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) Director Fuad El-Hibri purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $76,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,124,536 shares in the company, valued at $854,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fuad El-Hibri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Fuad El-Hibri purchased 55,015 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.83 per share, with a total value of $45,662.45.

On Monday, July 22nd, Fuad El-Hibri purchased 30,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fuad El-Hibri purchased 14,404 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $12,531.48.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fuad El-Hibri purchased 11,375 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $9,668.75.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fuad El-Hibri purchased 18,919 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $16,081.15.

Shares of APVO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.39.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.98% and a negative return on equity of 148.97%. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 87,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,922,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 28,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

