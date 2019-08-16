Insider Buying: Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Director Purchases 8,100 Shares of Stock

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Director Harry Quarls purchased 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $12,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 177,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harry Quarls also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rosehill Resources alerts:

On Friday, August 16th, Harry Quarls purchased 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Friday. 114,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,804. Rosehill Resources Inc has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $3.10. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 88.56%. The company had revenue of $71.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rosehill Resources Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 117,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 937,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROSE shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosehill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosehill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.