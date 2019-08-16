Insider Buying: Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,140,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Safehold alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 9,730 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $324,398.20.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $501,300.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $333,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.05 per share, with a total value of $495,750.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $482,250.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $486,150.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $484,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $467,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $452,100.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Istar Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $286,400.00.

Shares of Safehold stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,586. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.67. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut Safehold from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.