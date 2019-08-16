Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 34,100 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 34,100 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.00, for a total value of C$170,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,886,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,434,620.

Thomas Garagan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B2Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, August 14th, Thomas Garagan sold 290,900 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.85, for a total value of C$1,410,865.00.

BTO stock traded down C$0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting C$4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,540,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,518. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.93. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$2.78 and a 1-year high of C$5.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$5.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$5.10 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.80.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.