Insider Selling: J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Sells $464,750.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,500 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.90, for a total transaction of $464,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $192.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.40. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $138.40 and a 12 month high of $193.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.38.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.67 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JJSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $10,243,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 18.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 169.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 42.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

