Insider Selling: Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$417,500.00 in Stock

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total transaction of C$417,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,511,262.50.

Bryan A. Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Bryan A. Coates sold 65,000 shares of Osisko gold royalties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.82, for a total transaction of C$1,093,534.00.

TSE:OR opened at C$16.31 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties Ltd has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$17.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OR. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.64.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.