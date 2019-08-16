Insider Selling: Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Sells 608 Shares of Stock

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) COO Stephen Mullennix sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $19,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $32.01. 62,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,888. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $468.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,902,000 after acquiring an additional 147,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,147,000 after acquiring an additional 454,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

