Insider Selling: Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) VP Sells 60,788 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) VP J Stuart Miller sold 60,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $3,419,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

WK stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.01. 802,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,251. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva Inc has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.82.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 52.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

