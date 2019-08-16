Instructure (NYSE:INST) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INST. Raymond James downgraded Instructure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Instructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Instructure from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE:INST opened at $41.08 on Monday. Instructure has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 41.15% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Instructure will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $78,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,728.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock worth $2,889,310. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INST. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Instructure in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

