IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntelGenx is a drug delivery company focused on the development of oral controlled-release products as well as novel rapidly disintegrating delivery systems. The Company uses its unique multiple layer delivery system to provide zero-order release of active drugs in the gastro-intestinal tract. IntelGenx has also developed novel delivery technologies for the rapid delivery of pharmaceutically active substances in the oral cavity based on its experience with rapidly disintegrating films. The Company’s research and development pipeline includes products for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain management, hypertension and smoking cessation. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGXT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,108. IntelGenx Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative net margin of 541.77% and a negative return on equity of 179.90%. Equities analysts forecast that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

