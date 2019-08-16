Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACB. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,578,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.04. The company had a trading volume of 317,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,077,470. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 2.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Aurora Cannabis had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 122.65%. The company had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.92 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

