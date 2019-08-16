Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

EEM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. 8,790,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,438,508. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $44.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

