Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,983,000. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,788. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $143.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.24 and a 200 day moving average of $129.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

