Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,896,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,090,133. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $306.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.68.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 820,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $83,263,667.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,586,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,918,191 shares of company stock worth $405,136,249 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

