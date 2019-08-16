Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8,799.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 690,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 682,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,658,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,959,000 after buying an additional 637,613 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,593,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,154,000 after buying an additional 457,597 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7,753.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 443,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,322,000 after buying an additional 437,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,404,000 after buying an additional 420,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.66 per share, with a total value of $79,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $85.22. 117,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,436. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

