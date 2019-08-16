Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $104.13. The company had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.55. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

