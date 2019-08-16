Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,770,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,319 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,352,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012,657 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,457,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $756,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3,765.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,309,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,451 shares during the last quarter. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.37. 88,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,097,290. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $241 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.2756 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.