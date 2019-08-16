Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter worth $182,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Msci by 223.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,779,000 after acquiring an additional 502,999 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 22.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,979,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,529,000 after acquiring an additional 363,875 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Msci in the first quarter valued at about $31,168,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Msci by 44.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 503,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,171,000 after acquiring an additional 155,548 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Msci from $188.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Msci from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Msci from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,306. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Msci’s payout ratio is 43.36%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

