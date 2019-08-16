International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 222,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $72,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34,445.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,909 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 77,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,573.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after buying an additional 194,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,036 shares of company stock worth $1,021,388. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IFF. BNP Paribas cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.95. 30,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,572. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $109.63 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $136.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.50%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.