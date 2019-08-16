International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.71. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Stem Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect that International Stem Cell Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

