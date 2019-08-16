Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $74.15. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $74.04, with a volume of 8,766 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.21.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter valued at about $5,030,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 152.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 979.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.