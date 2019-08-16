Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Quantitative Advantage LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 517.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 316,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,416 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Quantitative Advantage LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quantitative Advantage LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $17,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,018,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,577,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,807,000 after purchasing an additional 231,693 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 655,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 168,647 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,746. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55.

