Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Sigma Planning Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 655,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,647 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $36,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,086,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783,374 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,144,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,097,000 after purchasing an additional 203,494 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,946,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,099,000 after purchasing an additional 178,218 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,711,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,160,000 after purchasing an additional 941,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,585,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,967,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $44.16 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

