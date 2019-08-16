Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Bellway (BWY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bellway (LON: BWY):

8/8/2019 – Bellway had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/8/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/8/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/8/2019 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/29/2019 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/25/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/22/2019 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/9/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/9/2019 – Bellway had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/25/2019 – Bellway had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

BWY stock traded up GBX 31 ($0.41) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,801 ($36.60). The company had a trading volume of 225,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Bellway plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,233 ($42.24). The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,849.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,924.89.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.