IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $663.98 million and $6.18 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002311 BTC on major exchanges including Ovis, CoinFalcon, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00268110 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.01307548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00022894 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00095359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.32 or 0.04647366 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, OKEx, Ovis, Exrates, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bitfinex, Huobi, FCoin, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

