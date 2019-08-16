Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035,515 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,914,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,143,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,427,000.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. 203,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.06.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

