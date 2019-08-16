iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Quantitative Advantage LLC

Quantitative Advantage LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,296,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,865,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of MBB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 14,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,927. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $101.75 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.39.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.