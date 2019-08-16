iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 477,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 270,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

BATS EZU opened at $36.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.