iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.45 and last traded at $65.92, 14,089 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 239% from the average session volume of 4,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average of $66.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,314,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 448.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 28,403 shares during the period.

