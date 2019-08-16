iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,380 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 10,590.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,334 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 710,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,914,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 217,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

IBB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,313. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average is $107.71.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

