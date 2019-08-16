iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $267,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,731,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,491,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.