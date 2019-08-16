iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,515,564. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $125.81 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

