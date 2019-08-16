iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4,147.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 101,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,578. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.49. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

