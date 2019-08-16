iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sets New 1-Year High at $154.90

iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.90 and last traded at $154.67, with a volume of 36217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDU. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 20,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $2,466,000.

About iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

