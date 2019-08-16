IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.33. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 1,001 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price objective on shares of IsoRay in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on IsoRay in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

IsoRay Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

