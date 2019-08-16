Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush upgraded Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Jack in the Box to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.55. 514,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $91.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $48,391.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,567.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,786,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,347 shares of company stock worth $3,320,063. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6,483.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 1,815.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3,727.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

