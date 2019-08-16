Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $418,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 255,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $712,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,650 shares of company stock worth $18,898,540. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE:ECL traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.31. 18,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.33 and its 200-day moving average is $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

