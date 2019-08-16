Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $660,000 in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daily Journal Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after purchasing an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,391,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,635,000 after purchasing an additional 947,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 17,546,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 487,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,616,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,243,790. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $202.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.12.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

