Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $790,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,672,531 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $738,521,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,529,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,522,000 after acquiring an additional 834,241 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,667,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $674,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,610 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,679,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,896,000 after acquiring an additional 148,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 263.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,306,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.57. 1,941,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.