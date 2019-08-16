Jacobsen Capital Management Purchases New Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,000. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.7% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,821. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.03.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

