Jacobsen Capital Management Takes $218,000 Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Boeing by 167.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 93.8% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $329.68. 160,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,960,387. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $292.47 and a 52-week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.