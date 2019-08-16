Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) Shares Gap Down to $6.06

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.06. Jagged Peak Energy shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 34,029 shares.

Several research firms have commented on JAG. Nomura began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital began coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $53,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $191,628. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAG. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

