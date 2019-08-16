James V. Continenza Purchases 20,000 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Chairman James V. Continenza acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 1,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,339. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Eastman Kodak has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,361,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 29.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 206,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastman Kodak by 117.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 71,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Kodak during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems, Enterprise Inkjet Systems, Software and Solutions, Consumer and Film, Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology, and Eastman Business Park.

