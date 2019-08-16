Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,144,600 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 7,833,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 73.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter valued at $212,000. 63.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JHG. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.56 to $35.11 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

NYSE JHG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $18.16. 797,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Janus Henderson Group has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $28.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $525.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

